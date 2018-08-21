Solutions not just talk wanted from criminal justice summit

The government's criminal justice summit is underway and will address reform in the New Zealand justice system.

The two-day summit is expected to bring together policy experts, academics, advocates and frontline justice workers in a series of workshop sessions.

Overpopulated prisons, which show no signs of reducing, are among the issues under discussion.

Advocates for children of inmates hope the government summit in Wellington will result in solutions, not just talk.

Marama Parore of Prison Fellowship NZ says, "Our children who have a parent in prison do it really hard.

"The whānau are doing it hard because of our justice system that keeps our people inside.

"It's an outrage that so many of our people are in ngā whare herehere,"