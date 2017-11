People visiting Auckland's Aotea Square today can get a glimpse of what it's like living in a solitary confinement prison cell.

Advocacy group People Against Prisons Aotearoa have installed a mock prison cell at the square to protest the practice.

Solitary confinement can last from 20 to 24 hours a day.

According to People Against Prisons, a New Zealand prisoner is put in solitary confinement every 43 minutes.

The group will be in position until 7pm.