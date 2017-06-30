Socio-economic summit run by Moko Foundation to help improve Northland stats

Improving the health, education, leadership and economic standing for Northland is the main focus of a major socio-economic summit to be held this Saturday in Waitangi.

The historic event will be run by The Moko Foundation, founded by Navilluso - a Northland healthcare company established by Dr Lance O'Sullivan.

The Moko Foundation has an app, iMoko, which enables the remote diagnosis of non-serious conditions, such as skin infections, dental infections, strep throat infections, and other health problems, providing faster assessment and treatment for children who may not be able to easily visit a medical clinic.

Dr O’Sullivan says, "Northland has poor levels of health, education and economic progress on one hand but on the other, Tai Tokerau (Northland) is leading the way in New Zealand with cutting-edge health-tech initiatives."

Dr O'Sullivan recently spoke about the significance of the way technology can change the way Māori can access healthcare in an interview with Kawe Kōrero Reporters.

He said, "Technologies like drones, and other technologies, artificial intelligence, robotic surgeries, mobile devices, all of these types of tech are going to significantly change the way people access healthcare. What I'm really passionate about is to ensure that our people have the greatest benefit from these technologies.

Moko Foundation chief executive Deidre Otene says for the region to achieve its economic potential, it will require committed, long-term regional leadership.

"There needs to be strong, courageous and action-orientated Māori leadership and an emphasis on innovation and economic development to drive sustainable intergenerational change for generations to come, in turn we will gain sovereignty to drive real change in health, education and the social well-being of our people," she says.

The foundation will launch a leadership programme that will see young people mentored by leaders from health, education, performing arts, and business sectors. Mentors include Cliff Curtis, Kiri Nathan, Jaimee Tuutaa and programme patron Dr Hector Busby.

iMOKO currently helps more than 6500 New Zealand children across 110 early childhood centres, kōhanga reo, primary, intermediate and secondary schools. The children receive innovative healthcare for issues such as skin infections, dental infections, strep throat infections and head lice.

For more information on The Moko Foundation, check out their website here.

Watch the full interview with Kawe Kōrero Reporters with Dr O'Sullivan on drones delivering medicines: