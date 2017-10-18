Smoke-free outdoor areas destined for Auckland eateries

All restaurant outdoor dining areas in Auckland will be made smoke-free in November this year.

The Auckland City Council has introduced the new smoke-free policy which will expand to smoke-free urban centres and public beaches across the Auckland region.

Cancer Society Auckland Northland is pleased with the change in policy and says the council has listened and responded to the people of Auckland who want this change.

The council and Cancer Society believe strengthening the Smoke-free Policy will have positive health impacts across the board.