Topic: Housing

Small Rotorua community oppose homeless Shelter

By Mānia Clarke
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

A small Rotorua community is opposing the establishment of a shelter home for homeless women and children in their neighbourhood. Some of the opposing residents say they are concerned about the noise the shelter may bring to their quiet street.

The proposed shelter site is only a stone’s throw away from 80-year-old Angelene Carl and her husbands’ tranquil backyard.

Five weeks ago Ms Carl obtained signatures from nine neighbours in support of a letter to the Rotorua Lakes Council opposing the shelter.

Pare Bray said, “When this couple came around with the petition, they say, "You want it or not?" I said no.”

Visions of a Helping Hand Charitable Trust run by Tiny Deane hoped to open the former hostel for 18 homeless whānau last week but didn't get Council sign off. Since then, some of the neighbours have had a change of heart.

“We agreed with them that we'd sign their petition because we're unsure,” said Manahi Bray.

“So now that they've started the process then I'm ready to support those mothers and families that are in this situation of homelessness.”

In a statement, Rotorua Lakes Council told Te Kāea they are working closely with Mr Deane, but are unable to comment further as the consenting process is still underway.

“Looking at the problem we have for our people, mainly our people homeless. I'm concerned about our own,” said Mr Bray.

“We've got enough with our tamariki being abused and so this is one way of helping them. I'm for it now.”

Ms Carl says if the application is approved she will not oppose it.

