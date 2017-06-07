Small Māori businesses look to benefit from national roadshows

Earlier this year, Small Business Minister Jacqui Dean announced she would travel throughout Aotearoa in 2017 for Small Business Roadshows, starting with Kaikoura, Blenheim and Wellington.

She said then, "The aim of our roadshows is to get to the regions and work with local business to navigate the support and information available to them."

Later this month, Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell will join Dean to meet with Māori businesses when the roadshow travels to Kaitaia and Whakatāne.

Flavell says, "The Māori economy is thriving with our people and enterprises holding significant assets in our primary industries - including in farming, forestry and fisheries.

"However, we can’t just focus on our large enterprises. We need to pay special attention to our small businesses to ensure they have every opportunity to grow our economy and support our people."

Dean says, "The Small Business Roadshow has been travelling around Aotearoa, connecting small businesses with government services.

"There are a lot of government services out there that businesses can tap into and sometimes they’re hard to navigate. Our aim is to increase understanding of what is available and give small businesses every opportunity to thrive and grow."

She says, "We have had some great feedback on how useful these events have been and we are delighted to bring them to Māori businesses in Northland and the Bay of Plenty."

Flavell says, "I’m encouraging small business owners to come along to the roadshow and find out what support services are available through the government. Our ultimate aim is to make dealing with government easier so you can spend more time doing the things that are important to you."