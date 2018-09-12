Sky TV holds bilingual storytelling workshop

On Monday Sky Television ran a storytelling workshop called KIWA at Ellerslie Primary School for Māori Language week.

Participants involved worked collaboratively with former All Black Mils Muliaina, and Sophie Moloney to write, illustrate and record an original bilingual story.

The children recorded their voices in English and then they were translated into te reo Māori or another language.

The workshop was part of a new content protection campaign that raises awareness on content pirating,

Muliaina says, “It’s fantastic, I think some of the things the kids have written and the way they've come about it and also brainstormed, cut and pasted a little bit in terms of their ideas has been fantastic.”

He also says he is happy to see so many stories where kids aspire to follow his lead.

“I suppose from a personal point you have a story about an All Black or being an All Black, particularly a female as well wanting to become an All Black is something particularly special for me.”