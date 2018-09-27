Topics: NZ Music, Rereātea - Midday News

Six60 set to steal the show at NZ Music Awards

By Jessica Tyson
Beloved Kiwi group Six60 are up for a whopping four Tui awards at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

The group will be looking forward to adding any new awards to their trophy cabinet, which already hosts nine Tui.

They've been nominated for Album of the Year, Best Group, The Edge Best Pop Artist and Vodafone Single of the Year for Don’t Give It Up.

Their success comes after releasing their third album this year and recently becoming the first kiwi act to sell out Western Springs stadium in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Northland-based metal group Alien Weaponry are up for four Tuis for Album of the Year, Best Group, Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist and Best Rock Artist.

Their hard-hitting combination of classic thrash and te reo Māori offers a uniquely New Zealand metal experience.

Other finalists for Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist award include Katchafire and Troy Kingi.

Three-time Tui winner Marlon Williams is a finalist again this year, in the running for Album of the Year for his 2018 release Make Way For Love, as well as Three Best Solo Artist and Best Alternative Artist.

Aotearoa’s latest hip-hop heavyweight JessB has also received the finalist nod for Best Hip Hop Artist alongside Kings and Onehunga’s own SWIDT, who won two Tuis last year including Best Hip Hop Artist. JessB is also in the running for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards will take place at Spark Arena on November 15.

VNZMA 2018 Finalists (by category)

1. Album of the Year

Alien Weaponry – Tū
Julia Deans – We Light Fire
Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love
Six60 – Six60
Tami Neilson – Sassafrass!
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food

2. Vodafone Single of the Year

Drax Project – ‘Woke Up Late’
Mitch James – ‘21’
Robinson – ‘Nothing To Regret’
Six60 – ‘Don't Give It Up’
Sons Of Zion – ‘Drift Away’
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ‘Hunnybee’

3. Best Group

Alien Weaponry – Tū
Drax Project - Noon
Six60 - Six60
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food

4. THREE Best Solo Artist

Julia Deans – We Light Fire
Kimbra – Primal Heart
Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love
Tami Neilson – Sassafrass!

5. Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Drax Project
JessB
L.A.B.
Robinson

6. Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist

Alien Weaponry
Katchafire
Troy Kingi

7. The Edge Best Pop Artist

Drax Project
Kimbra
Six60

8. Best Alternative Artist

Marlon Williams
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Wax Chattels

9. Best Soul/RnB Artist

Israel Starr
Troy Kingi
Vince Harder

10. Best Hip Hop Artist

JessB
Kings
SWIDT

11. Best Roots Artist

Katchafire
Sons of Zion
Tomorrow People

12. Best Electronic Artist

Arma Del Amor
Boycrush
Chores

13. Best Rock Artist

Alien Weaponry
Cairo Knife Fight
Skinny Hobos

14. Best Worship Artist

EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth Choir
Equippers Revolution
Kane Adams

15. Best Classical Artist

Eve de Castro Robinson
Henry Wong Doe
Michael Houstoun

16. Vodafone People’s Choice Award

17. Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award

18. Vodafone Highest Selling Single

19. Highest Selling Album

20. NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year

21. International Achievement

Additional Tuis presented in 2018

22. Best Pacific Album

Winner: Ladi 6 – Royal Blue 3000 EP

EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth – Fa'afetai Le Atua

Noah Slee – Otherland

Sol3 Mio – A Very Merry Christmas

SWIDT – Stoneyhunga

23. Best Country Artist

Winner: Reb Fountain – Hopeful and Hopeless
Lana Doublet – Beautiful Human

Phil Doublet – Strength, Love, Music & Light

24. Best Folk Artist

Winner: Albi & The Wolves – One Eye Open
Reb Fountain – Little Arrows
Candice Milner – Evergreen

25. Best Jazz Artist

Winner: Umar Zakaria – Fearless Music
Hayden Chisholm, Norman Meehan and Paul Dyne – Unwind
Lucien Johnson – West of the Sun

26. Best Children’s Artist

Winner: Levity Beet – My Best Friend Jake Is A Cyborg
Chanelle & Friends – The Little Green Turtle And Other Songs For Kids
Moe & Friends – The Moe Album

