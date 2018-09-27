Six60 set to steal the show at NZ Music Awards

Beloved Kiwi group Six60 are up for a whopping four Tui awards at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.

The group will be looking forward to adding any new awards to their trophy cabinet, which already hosts nine Tui.

They've been nominated for Album of the Year, Best Group, The Edge Best Pop Artist and Vodafone Single of the Year for Don’t Give It Up.

Their success comes after releasing their third album this year and recently becoming the first kiwi act to sell out Western Springs stadium in Auckland.

Meanwhile, Northland-based metal group Alien Weaponry are up for four Tuis for Album of the Year, Best Group, Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist and Best Rock Artist.

Their hard-hitting combination of classic thrash and te reo Māori offers a uniquely New Zealand metal experience.

Other finalists for Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist award include Katchafire and Troy Kingi.

Three-time Tui winner Marlon Williams is a finalist again this year, in the running for Album of the Year for his 2018 release Make Way For Love, as well as Three Best Solo Artist and Best Alternative Artist.

Aotearoa’s latest hip-hop heavyweight JessB has also received the finalist nod for Best Hip Hop Artist alongside Kings and Onehunga’s own SWIDT, who won two Tuis last year including Best Hip Hop Artist. JessB is also in the running for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards will take place at Spark Arena on November 15.

VNZMA 2018 Finalists (by category)

1. Album of the Year

Alien Weaponry – Tū

Julia Deans – We Light Fire

Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love

Six60 – Six60

Tami Neilson – Sassafrass!

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food

2. Vodafone Single of the Year

Drax Project – ‘Woke Up Late’

Mitch James – ‘21’

Robinson – ‘Nothing To Regret’

Six60 – ‘Don't Give It Up’

Sons Of Zion – ‘Drift Away’

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ‘Hunnybee’

3. Best Group

Alien Weaponry – Tū

Drax Project - Noon

Six60 - Six60

Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food

4. THREE Best Solo Artist

Julia Deans – We Light Fire

Kimbra – Primal Heart

Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love

Tami Neilson – Sassafrass!

5. Breakthrough Artist of the Year

Drax Project

JessB

L.A.B.

Robinson

6. Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist

Alien Weaponry

Katchafire

Troy Kingi

7. The Edge Best Pop Artist

Drax Project

Kimbra

Six60

8. Best Alternative Artist

Marlon Williams

Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Wax Chattels

9. Best Soul/RnB Artist

Israel Starr

Troy Kingi

Vince Harder

10. Best Hip Hop Artist

JessB

Kings

SWIDT

11. Best Roots Artist

Katchafire

Sons of Zion

Tomorrow People

12. Best Electronic Artist

Arma Del Amor

Boycrush

Chores

13. Best Rock Artist

Alien Weaponry

Cairo Knife Fight

Skinny Hobos

14. Best Worship Artist

EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth Choir

Equippers Revolution

Kane Adams

15. Best Classical Artist

Eve de Castro Robinson

Henry Wong Doe

Michael Houstoun

16. Vodafone People’s Choice Award

17. Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award

18. Vodafone Highest Selling Single

19. Highest Selling Album

20. NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year

21. International Achievement

Additional Tuis presented in 2018

22. Best Pacific Album

Winner: Ladi 6 – Royal Blue 3000 EP

EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth – Fa'afetai Le Atua

Noah Slee – Otherland

Sol3 Mio – A Very Merry Christmas

SWIDT – Stoneyhunga



23. Best Country Artist

Winner: Reb Fountain – Hopeful and Hopeless

Lana Doublet – Beautiful Human

Phil Doublet – Strength, Love, Music & Light

24. Best Folk Artist

Winner: Albi & The Wolves – One Eye Open

Reb Fountain – Little Arrows

Candice Milner – Evergreen

25. Best Jazz Artist

Winner: Umar Zakaria – Fearless Music

Hayden Chisholm, Norman Meehan and Paul Dyne – Unwind

Lucien Johnson – West of the Sun

26. Best Children’s Artist

Winner: Levity Beet – My Best Friend Jake Is A Cyborg

Chanelle & Friends – The Little Green Turtle And Other Songs For Kids

Moe & Friends – The Moe Album