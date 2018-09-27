Six60 set to steal the show at NZ Music Awards

Beloved Kiwi group Six60 are up for a whopping four Tui awards at this year’s Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards.
The group will be looking forward to adding any new awards to their trophy cabinet, which already hosts nine Tui.
They've been nominated for Album of the Year, Best Group, The Edge Best Pop Artist and Vodafone Single of the Year for Don’t Give It Up.
Their success comes after releasing their third album this year and recently becoming the first kiwi act to sell out Western Springs stadium in Auckland.
Meanwhile, Northland-based metal group Alien Weaponry are up for four Tuis for Album of the Year, Best Group, Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist and Best Rock Artist.
Their hard-hitting combination of classic thrash and te reo Māori offers a uniquely New Zealand metal experience.
Other finalists for Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist award include Katchafire and Troy Kingi.
Three-time Tui winner Marlon Williams is a finalist again this year, in the running for Album of the Year for his 2018 release Make Way For Love, as well as Three Best Solo Artist and Best Alternative Artist.
Aotearoa’s latest hip-hop heavyweight JessB has also received the finalist nod for Best Hip Hop Artist alongside Kings and Onehunga’s own SWIDT, who won two Tuis last year including Best Hip Hop Artist. JessB is also in the running for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.
The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards will take place at Spark Arena on November 15.
VNZMA 2018 Finalists (by category)
1. Album of the Year
Alien Weaponry – Tū
Julia Deans – We Light Fire
Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love
Six60 – Six60
Tami Neilson – Sassafrass!
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food
2. Vodafone Single of the Year
Drax Project – ‘Woke Up Late’
Mitch James – ‘21’
Robinson – ‘Nothing To Regret’
Six60 – ‘Don't Give It Up’
Sons Of Zion – ‘Drift Away’
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – ‘Hunnybee’
3. Best Group
Alien Weaponry – Tū
Drax Project - Noon
Six60 - Six60
Unknown Mortal Orchestra – Sex & Food
4. THREE Best Solo Artist
Julia Deans – We Light Fire
Kimbra – Primal Heart
Marlon Williams – Make Way For Love
Tami Neilson – Sassafrass!
5. Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Drax Project
JessB
L.A.B.
Robinson
6. Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist
Alien Weaponry
Katchafire
Troy Kingi
7. The Edge Best Pop Artist
Drax Project
Kimbra
Six60
8. Best Alternative Artist
Marlon Williams
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Wax Chattels
9. Best Soul/RnB Artist
Israel Starr
Troy Kingi
Vince Harder
10. Best Hip Hop Artist
JessB
Kings
SWIDT
11. Best Roots Artist
Katchafire
Sons of Zion
Tomorrow People
12. Best Electronic Artist
Arma Del Amor
Boycrush
Chores
13. Best Rock Artist
Alien Weaponry
Cairo Knife Fight
Skinny Hobos
14. Best Worship Artist
EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth Choir
Equippers Revolution
Kane Adams
15. Best Classical Artist
Eve de Castro Robinson
Henry Wong Doe
Michael Houstoun
16. Vodafone People’s Choice Award
17. Recorded Music NZ Legacy Award
18. Vodafone Highest Selling Single
19. Highest Selling Album
20. NZ On Air Radio Airplay Record of the Year
21. International Achievement
Additional Tuis presented in 2018
22. Best Pacific Album
Winner: Ladi 6 – Royal Blue 3000 EP
EFKS Te Atatu Junior Youth – Fa'afetai Le Atua
Noah Slee – Otherland
Sol3 Mio – A Very Merry Christmas
SWIDT – Stoneyhunga
23. Best Country Artist
Winner: Reb Fountain – Hopeful and Hopeless
Lana Doublet – Beautiful Human
Phil Doublet – Strength, Love, Music & Light
24. Best Folk Artist
Winner: Albi & The Wolves – One Eye Open
Reb Fountain – Little Arrows
Candice Milner – Evergreen
25. Best Jazz Artist
Winner: Umar Zakaria – Fearless Music
Hayden Chisholm, Norman Meehan and Paul Dyne – Unwind
Lucien Johnson – West of the Sun
26. Best Children’s Artist
Winner: Levity Beet – My Best Friend Jake Is A Cyborg
Chanelle & Friends – The Little Green Turtle And Other Songs For Kids
Moe & Friends – The Moe Album