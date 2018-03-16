Six60 frontman offers to pay accommodation for kuia 'in-need'

Six60 frontman, Matiu Walters today offered to "pay the extra accommodation fee" for the grandmother forced to leave her emergency accommodation to make way for the band's fans.

"It's like marae sleeping," says Linton, who has today been forced in to the garage of her daughter's residence in the Whangārei suburb of Raumanga.

She says she's faced many challenges to find permanent shelter.

"I just keep putting one foot in front of the other, and keep moving forward. That's all I can do," says the grandmother, of Ngāti Kuta and Patu Keha descent.

Linton, her 20 year-old daughter, Kororia and 7 week-old grandson, Tamehana were forced to move here after receiving news that their emergency housing at Whangārei's Casablanca Motel was unavailable.

Their room had been rented to concert-goers coming to town for tomorrow night's sellout Six60 concert.

"What I want to know is why is she being forced out of this motel for others coming to the region from Auckland to come to the motel for a one-night, possibly two-night stay?" questions MP for Te Tai Tokerau, Kelvin Davis.

In a statement to Te Kāea, Acting Regional Director at the Ministry of Social Development, Kiriwai Jones said "where motels have pre-existing bookings they are obliged to keep them."

However, Linton hopes that "for all the homeless this weekend - kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui and we will get through this together."

Kelvin Davis has now raised concerns over the wellbeing of families in need.

"This is the problem that arises when we begin to talk about money, and not the well-being of the baby," says Davis.

Six60 frontman, Matiu Walters today offered to "pay the extra accommodation fee" for the grandmother.

In a statement from the bands legal representation they said they are "pleased" with the economic benefits they bring to the region, however, "it is disappointing it is at the expense of vulnerable people."

"I hope they have an awesome concert tomorrow night. I hope they have an awesome visit to Whangārei. I'm sorry that I've caused them anguish," says Linton to Six60, after writing to their band Facebook page earlier this week asking for assistance.

Ms. Linton is scheduled to meet with support service officials on Monday in the hope of finding permanent accommodation for her and her grandchild.