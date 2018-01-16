Six60 fans in for a treat

They've performed five sold-out shows this summer, and now fans in Whangarei will get to see the popular New Zealand band Six60 in concert in March.

In the past week, the band has performed in front of more than 20,000 people and various venues throughout the country.

Six60 lead singer Matiu Walters says he's looking forward to visiting the north again after a two-year break.

“We always have an awesome time with our fans in Whangarei, and we think some people who missed out on the Auckland show will travel up too, so we’re expecting a great crowd.”

The concert will be headlined by legendary DJ and producer P Money and rising star Kings.

The band has also announced a concert at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch on Friday 9 March with Kings and Drax Project.

Fans need to get in quick as both concerts are expected to sell out soon after tickets are available.

The Whāngarei concert will take place at Toll Stadium on March 17.

Tickets to the Christchurch show are available now via Ticketek, and those wanting to attend the Whangarei show can visit Ticketmaster.