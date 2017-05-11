Six-year-old seeks answers for NZ hamster ban

6-year-old Taumaihiroa Tawhai-Porter

A six-year-old girl has penned a bilingual letter to the government asking why hamsters are banned from New Zealand because she wanted one for her birthday.

Taumaihiroa Tawhai-Porter (Ngati Porou, Te Ati Awa, Ngāti Kahu) sought answers because her favourite character from her favourite TV show Doc McStuffins has one as a pet, but her mother could not find a clear explanation online for the ban.

Her letter says;

Tena koe,

Ko Pipi taku ingoa, e ono tau taku pakeke. Kei te rata au ki nga hamsters i runga i te tiwi a kei te hiahia au ki tetahi mo taku ra whanau, engari ka kii mai toku mama kaore i whakaae enei kararehe ki Aotearoa. Kaore e taea e maua te rapa korero ki runga i te ipurangi. Kei te tika toku mama? He aha ai? Ka tatari au ki to whakautu.

(My name is Pipi and I am 6 years old. I like the hamsters I have seen on television and would like one for my birthday, but my mum tells me they are not allowed in New Zealand. We are unable to find anything on the internet about it. Is my mum correct? Why? I will wait for your reply.)

Nga mihi,

(Thanking you,)

Pipi (me te awhina o taku mama/with my mum's help)

Taumaihiroa's mother Veronica Tawhai is proud her daughter has already sent her first letter to government, saying it demonstrates that civic engagement is not only for those of voting age.

Taumaihiroa's letter:

Te Kāea reporter Talisa Kupenga will have more tonight.