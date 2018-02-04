Singing legends SWV perform in New Zealand

RnB legends SWV or Sisters With Voices have made their way to New Zealand for the very first time in their career as part of SWV 25th Anniversary Tour.

"We're looking forward to some good sleep and a great performance tonight," says Leanne "Lelee" Lyons with a smile.

The group arrived from Australia for their one-off Auckland performance.

"Oh my God, 25 years, we feel it's not the same when we were in our 20s we could go all night and still get up and run but now we need a crank," says Tamara "Taj" George.

Some of their biggest hits like "Weak" and "I'm So Into You" is what made them one of the biggest selling all-girl bands of the 90s.

They were welcomed into the airport by Māori performance group, kaiHaka.

"It was beautiful you don't get to see culture like that we've travelled everywhere but we've never been greeted like that," says Taj.

The trio has recently received the Lady of Soul Award from the renowned Soul Train Music Awards for their contribution to RnB.