Silver Ferns to go head-to-head with Australia

Tonight the Silver Ferns fight to save face in their semi-final match against Australia.

Despite two losses in the pool play, the side scraped through thanks to Scotland who lost to Uganda by 20 points, final score: 57-37. Uganda needed 38-goals in order to knock NZ out of the semi-finals.

The Silver Ferns have an extremely hard match-up tonight against the Australian Diamonds, and they are the underdogs given their losses to Malawi and England.

Captain Katrina Grant will be leaving it all out on the court, and Maria Folau will also be under pressure to put in a match-winning performance.

Whatever happens tonight, there will surely be a review of the team’s performance when they return to NZ, with a particular focus on Coach Janine Southby - medals or not.