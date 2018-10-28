A sign of the times

Sergeant Whitiaira Timutimu of Ngāi Tūhoe is the Māori Responsiveness Advisor for the NZ Police and the first female officer in the Police force to wear a traditional moko kauae.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush is also supporting Sgt. Timutimu in receiving this taonga.

“It shows women around the country that you can bring your treasures, your skills, and your cultural customs into this office," says Sgt. Timutimu.

Sgt. Timutimu graduated with a Bachelor in Teaching The University of Waikato and was a high school teacher at Te Wharekura o Ruatoki.

The idea of getting a moko kauae first came about when she teaching at Ruatoki, although she says she didn't feel ready at the time.

Sgt. Timutimu then moved on to teach at Te Wharekura o Rakaumanga, at Te Aute College and then Ngata College in Ruatoria.

From there she moved to Gisborne to pursue a career change and in August 2005 she graduated from Police College.

Sgt. Whitiaira Timutimu has been in the Police Force for 13 years working with rangatahi and Māori in general.

She travels the country weekly for her mahi as the Māori responsiveness advisor.

Sgt. Timutimu says, “To me, you should work you people, your community and your tribe, you need to exert that effort in order to reach a certain plateau within yourself.”

Since moving to Gisborne, Sgt. Timutimu has developed a close relationship with East Coast tāmoko artist Mark Kopua of Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Hauiti and Ngāti Ira.

“I too thought that the time is right, she's achieved her goals, she's reached her heights and now she's reached her Hikurangi, “ says Mark Kopua.

The design was drawn by Tamara Whenuaroa who works alongside Mark Kopua. Kopua then came in to do the tā moko.

Sgt. Timutimu says that she did not ask the Police force for permission, instead she informed them what would happen and why.

With the support of her elder sister, her immediate family and her wife, Sgt. Whitiaira Timutimu now proudly wears her moko kauae.

Sgt. Timutimu says, “My thoughts are with my grandmother Te Pani Makamaka, she was the pillar of my family. She's here, and Pāpa Api (Dr Apirana Mahuika), as well as those who have supported me over the years.”

Sgt. Timutimu says it's to show her daughter what an honour it is and for the world to understand it's a good thing.