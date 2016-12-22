Shoppers hit $4.2billion spending record for Christmas

Shoppers are swiping their way to new spending records this month in the lead-up to Christmas Day. Figures from New Zealand's leading electronic payments company Paymark shows the collective amount spent so far totals more than $4.2bil.

With Christmas around the corner shoppers have been living by the phrase, 'shop till you drop'.

Paul Brislen, Paymark spokesperson says, "Today we've already hit 160 transactions a second over lunchtime. Christmas Eve is usually the busiest day of the year and last year we hit 151 transactions per second."

Paymark accounts for 75% of NZ's EFTPOS transactions. The top three purchases categories include automotive repairs, accommodation and alcohol sales.

Brislen says, "At the bottom of the heap we've got taxis which are going backwards slightly but also toys and games which might suggest that people are shopping more online."

An increase in purchases means an influx of people and with the crowds come challenges before paying at the till.

Some shoppers had the following to say,

"One of the peeves is trying to find a carpark.”

"Sometimes not knowing which cousin to buy for or how much you're willing to spend on them. Do they deserve it or not?"

Te Kāea asked what tips do shoppers have over Christmas?

"Drop the kids off, that's for sure!"

"Stay at the food court, it's easier there and send the parents to shop for us."

“Make a list at home first so you know what you want to get and know the stores where they all are."

And remember to get in early.