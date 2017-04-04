SH1 south of Kaikoura reopens Tuesday

After eight days of work by more than 100 people, State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura between Peketa and Goose Bay reopens Tuesday at 7 am. The road will close again Tuesday night at 6 pm, however people with urgent travel needs will be escorted through until 8 pm Tuesday only.

The normal winter opening hours will be 7 am to 6 pm. Outside these times, drivers need to use the inland road through Waiau.

“More than 100 people have been on site each day throughout the closure, making 17 of the most at risk slips in the south safer,” says NZ Transport Agency Earthquake Recovery Manager Steve Mutton.

“Excavators, loaders and six wheel trucks have been used along with traffic management teams. Tunnel crews have also taken advantage of the road closure to carry out important works in and out of the tunnels.