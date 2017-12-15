SH1 north of Kaikōura set to reopen

The main coastal highway between Picton and Christchurch and north of Kaikōura reopens today after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the town in November last year.

Although residents are happy about the re-opening, the main highway will only be accessible during daylight hours, from 7am to 8:30pm.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is urging holiday-goers traveling south this summer through Kaikōura on State Highway 1 (SH1) to stop in at one of their campsites and rest for the night.

DOC South Marlborough Operations Manager Phill Bradfield says people may choose to break for the night with the closures and unexpected delays that can occur, or choose to make shorter stops to rest.

"DOC beachside campsites near SH1 north of Clarence are an option for overnight accommodation and there are also several DOC tracks for a refreshing short walk,” Bradfield says.

There are three DOC coastal campsites north of Blenheim situated a short distance from SH1, with another two situated north of Kaikōura at Puhi Puhi and Ōkiwi. They range from basic facilities to those with a higher level of services.

There are many walks leading to and from each campsite which range from 10 minutes to 1 hour and 30 minutes long.

The road is set to reopen at 1pm.