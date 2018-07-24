SFO swoops on Māori King's office

Sources close to the Māori King claim the Serious Fraud Office raided the Māori King’s office this morning.

The official search of the office in Hopuhopu, north of Ngaruawāhia, follows revelations in April that the office of King Tuheitia had paid for weight-loss-surgery.

The recipient of the surgery was never named but the Charities Services was investigating.

Sources claim it was an SFO raid and that King Tuheitia was not present.

Māori Television also understands the charity status of the King’s office is also being questioned.