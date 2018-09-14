Seven students awarded Dame Te Atairangikaahu scholarships

Yesterday the University of Waikato hosted this year's Kiingitanga Day which saw seven women awarded the Waikato-Tainui and Waikato Regional Council Dame Te Atairangikaahu Scholarship.

The seven women were selected from a range of undergraduate and postgraduate fields and were awarded the scholarship due to their passion for the environment, sciences, and te ao Māori.

Waikato-Tainui Te Arataura chair Rukumoana Schaafhausenc says, “We’re very excited to have seven young wāhine take up the scholarship to pursue science and environmental studies. All of them are also demonstrating their commitment to doing so with a Māori lens across all areas of study. We will be watching their journey closely.”

Regional Council deputy chair Tipa Mahuta is excited to see young people who are passionate and committed to health and the environment.

“We all need to be environmental kaitiaki and it is inspiring to see these wāhine stepping up and taking the lead.”

On top of the scholarships, which range between $500 and $2,000, the seven recipients will gain working experience at the Waikato Regional Council through a summer student programme.

They will be working across areas looking at contaminated lands, biodiversity, water quality, industry infrastructure regulatory work, freshwater fisheries and coastal and democracy services.

The recipients are:

Ngāpera Keegan (Waikato, Maniapoto, Raukawa, Ngāti Porou)

Jazmine Cashmore (Tainui)

Angela Grant (Te Arawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Raukawa)

Shakyra Te Aho (Maniapoto)

Grace Rihari (Tainui, Ngāpuhi)

Tekiteora Rolleston-Gabel (Ngāi Tuhoe, Ngāti Kahu, Ngāi Te Rangi)

Nevada Huaki-Foote (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Porou)