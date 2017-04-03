Seven people charged after synthetic cannabis operation

Seven people have been charged following a police operation targeting the sale and distribution of synthetic cannabis in Avondale.

Police searched five houses as part of the operation. Synthetic cannabis, cannabis, cash, a shotgun and ammunition were all seized during the searches.

Bags of synthetic cannabis were found in a roof cavity of a house at one address.

One of the five properties was also searched by Police last Thursday as part of this investigation and two people were charged.

As a result of this morning’s activities and last Thursday’s search warrant the following persons are facing these charges;

· 40 year-old woman charged with possession of synthetic cannabis for supply

· 37 year-old woman charged with possession of synthetic cannabis for supply, possession of cannabis, permits premises to be used for drug offences, possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine utensils, breach of bail

· 22 year-old man charged with unlawful possession of a firearm

· 21 year-old man charged with possession of cannabis for supply

· 20 year-old man charged with possession of cannabis

· 18 year-old man charged with possession of utensils

· 44 year-old man charged with being a party to possession for supply of synthetic cannabis

Inspector Jacqui Whittaker says, “Our investigations into alleged drug dealing from this area have been ongoing for some time. This is a good community and they should not have to tolerate this type of behaviour.

This is an area with lots of young families and children, we are committed to ensuring that everyone in this area is safe and feels safe, and that the kids living here have a happy and positive neighbourhood” she says.