Serious Fraud Office investigating Waitangi National Trust 'irregularities'

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) is investigating financial irregularities following an inquiry conducted by the Waitangi National Trust.

The Waitangi National Trust, which is the organisation that administers the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, announced today that the inquiry is underway.

Acting Chairman of the Waitangi National Trust, Dennis McBrearty, told Te Kāea he could not share the details of the irregularity, but says it was first brought to the attention of the board during a meeting in November.

The board then decided to have the inquiry assessed by an external consultant, who recommended it to be forwarded on to the SFO in December, says McBrearty.

“The matter is now with the SFO and we will await the findings of their official inquiry," says McBrearty.

“We are unable to comment any further pending the outcome of the SFO inquiry.”

The inquiry comes just weeks before Waitangi Day on Tuesday, February 6.