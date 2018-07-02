Topics: Kapa Haka, Kura Tuarua

Secondary kapa haka nationals to welcome the masses

By Online News - Rereātea
Hundreds will descend upon Central Energy Trust Arena in Palmerston North, for the opening of the National Secondary Schools Kapa Haka competition. 

There are three pools, and a total of 41 teams performing within three days.

The final day, Friday will see the finals take place.

Groups will take to the stage tomorrow, with Te Wharekura o Ngā Mokopuna leading the day's proceedings.

Rereātea reporter Regan Paranihi is in Palmerston North and will bring you more throughout the week.

You can also watch the daily livestream via www.maoritv.com

