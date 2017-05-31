Second arrest made in Te Kaha homicide investigation

Bay of Plenty Field Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Lew Warner has confirmed a second man has been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder, in relation to the death of Don Henry Turei Junior.

Police have been conducting a homicide investigation after Mr Turei was killed in a crash on State Highway 35, opposite the Raukōkore Marae, near Te Kaha, on November 26, 2016.

Today the 32-year-old man was arrested in Rotorua and charged, he will be appearing in Rotorua District Court today.

This follows the arrest of a 33-year-old Te Kaha man in Wairoa on May 17, 2017.

He was charged with being an accessory after the fact of murder in relation to the death of Don Henry Turei Junior said Detective Inspector Warner.

These two arrests demonstrate that Police are making progress in this homicide investigation.

Police had upgraded the investigation to a homicide investigation in the days following the 2016 crash.

Police are continuing their enquiries into the homicide.