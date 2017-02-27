Searches for missing swimmers to resume today

Searches are expected to resume this morning for two swimmers who went missing yesterday.

According to police two separate searches, one at Muriwai Beach and another at Lake Karāpiro were stood down last night.

The first swimmer went missing at Lake Karāpiro in the Waikato area at 3:30pm while another went missing while swimming at Muriwai Beach in west Auckland just after 6pm.

Police along with lifeguards searched on the water and the Westpac Helicopter was searching from the air at Muriwai.

The search was stood down due to fading light but will continue in both areas this morning.