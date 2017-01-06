Search for Napier woman missing in the Opotiki area.

A search is under way for a Napier woman believed to be missing in the Opotiki area.

Mother of four, Marama Greeks, travelled to the East coast town with a cousin shortly before New Years. But her whānau now fear for her welfare as they have not seen or heard from her for almost a week.

Greeks' brother, Wiri Lloyd, and his partner made an urgent dash to Opape from the far north to search for his sister this morning. He says her disappearance is totally out of character.

Lloyd said the whānau is very distressed at this stage.

The last confirmed sighting of Greeks was at the Opape Marae settlement on New Year's Eve.

There have been reported sightings of Greeks on State Highway 35 between Te Kaha and Omaio on January 1st.

Lloyd says his sister was battling through personal issues leading up to her disappearance.

Whānau and friends have taken to social media pleading for any information regarding her whereabouts.

The whānau is urging for anyone with information to contact police.