Santa spotted in Rotorua

With only days until Christmas, Santa is allegedly using Rotorua as a training ground to shape up before he ships out to deliver presents to children around the world.

Mr Claus says, "Rotorua is the best place in this country for these sort of activities. There's so much action to be had. If you're looking forward to a big night of soaring heights and gift deliveries there's no better place than right here."

Te Kāea spotted him in the Redwoods where he was seen running across the treetops.

Claus says, "Agroventures, that's the action spot right there, you know. I can practice flying on the free-fall extreme and there's the swoop- just to get primed for that quick action on the reindeer- and then the treewalk, well, that gets you good and primed for looking down those chimneys.

“And of course, last stop is here at Polynesian Spa. That's where you can chill out after all of that strenuous exercise."

Mr Claus is also keenly aware of getting in shape for Aotearoa’s distinct summer Christmas season.

"A lot of people have told me to cut down on the sugar and the treats so obviously I've been getting primed for the last 11 or so months."

Santa will begin delivering gifts to children all around the world on the 24th December.