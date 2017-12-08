Same sex marriage proposal captured on Māori TV

A gay Māori man has proposed to his Aboriginal Australian partner during an interview on Māori TV.

This comes a day after the Australian Government legalised same sex marriage.

Richard Haeata of Te Whānau-a-Apanui was being interviewed on Kawekōrero Reporters alongside his partner Robert Stewart (Iora Nation) when Haeata popped the question.

“I can’t go down on one knee,” Haeata said.

“But I would love you to marry me if you would have me.”

After 18 years of being together, Stewart said “yeah you know I’m gonna marry you”.

“We waited, not because New Zealand got it first, but because Robert wanted to do this on his own whenua and with his people present,” Haeata said.

“For me that was really important as well. You know, to make sure that his family were accepting of the idea but also present when it happened.”

Australia is the 26th country to legalise same sex marriage after 61.6 per cent voted yes in a nationwide non-binding referendum last month.