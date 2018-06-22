Rural Ngāpuhi whānau to receive special delivery

Over 100 fruit trees are being delivered to Ngāpuhi whānau living in the rural mid-north today to help them sustain themselves and the use of their land.

The initiative is part of the Rural Regeneration programme and partnership between the Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi and Te Puni Kōkiri to provide practical help and support to vulnerable Ngāpuhi whānau living in the rural areas of the Hokianga, Horeke, Otaua, Waima and Tautoro.

Established in January 2017, the programme has already helped 20 whānau with homes in need of urgent and essential repairs and created opportunities to help them address immediate health and social needs.

So far more than 200 fruit trees, such as such as orange, lemon, mandarin, feijoa, plum and apple trees, have been distributed with another 200 to be delivered over coming weeks.

Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi says whānau who’ve received urgent home repairs and fruit trees have noticed a tremendous lift in their lifestyle approaches and whānau spirits.

“The supermarket mentality has seen an erosion of the pride and practice in growing food and living off the land. However, in recent years, descendants have returned, repopulating the old homes and rejuvenating the lands, marae and communities.”

The delivery of fruit trees today will go to whānau living in Taheke and Otaua.

Some of the assistance provided to whānau as part of the programme has included: