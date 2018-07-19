From runway model to fashion designer

Te Orihau Karaitiana has evolved from modelling on the runway during New Zealand Fashion Week to launching his own label, MATU, at this year's August show.



"MATU means to cut the fabric into pieces. MATU is also a family name, coming from my mother's grandmother," says Karaitiana.



The ethics of creating his clothing is important to Karaitiana- he opts for sustainable fabrics and dyes sourced ethically and locally where possible.



"It's about keeping in line with our natural resources and having the clothes represent that, whether it's from fruit or from the land, it's all to do with the environment."



Karaitiana was one of eleven Māori designers chosen from the annual Miromoda fashion showcase in Porirua this year.



"This collection is for both male and female, both large and small. It's made to fit anyone, right from size eight right up to size 16 and 18."



Based in Kahungunu, he will have the chance to showcase his work in Auckland from 27 August.