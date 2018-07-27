Ruling says no to pokies for Kaiti Mall

Pokie machines have been shut down in the Kaiti Mall after a judge ruled in favour of community trust Ka Pai Kaiti.

"This is ground-breaking," says Tuta Ngarimu, "we've got whānau nation wide that have been fighting against pokies for years and we've had a big victory that is going to help all these fights all around the nation."

Ka Pai Kaiti was the only group to oppose the renewal of the on-license for the Kaiti Club Hotel, formerly known as the Kaiti TAB at the Gisborne District Licensing Committee last year.

Last night a ruling by the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority was released and noted that the premises is not a tavern but is primarily a gaming venue.

"There is just so much at stake for them that they need to counteract this, they need to attack it, so we're expecting some kind of challenge from them," says Ngarimu.

Communities Against Alcohol Harm representative Lizz Crawford says that the ruling is a first for Tairāwhiti and will change the community dynamic for the better.

"I call it a triple treat, so this is the first in the terms of a NZ Racing Board venue, a class 4 venue and an alcohol premise not being able to or the license being refused for renewal from a district licensing committee, so it's the first that I know of in Tairāwhiti," says Crawford.

Crawford says the license it has was opposed 18 years ago but was granted.

"So, 18 years later when we think about that- is it going to take 18 years to make more changes? We're hoping that the answer is no and we're hoping that is a gateway to some real positive stuff happening in Kaiti," she says.