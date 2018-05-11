Ruby Tui back for the Black Ferns Sevens

New Zealand Women's Sevens player of the Year Ruby Tui returns to the Black Ferns Sevens team for this weekend's Langford Sevens in Canada.

Although she missed out of the Commonwealth Games after coming down with the mumps, the current player in the world is again gearing up to help her team win.

Coach Allan Bunting says Tui is rearing to go, “She pretty much jumped from NZ to Canada without being on the plane. Her energy has been amazing to watch from the outside and she is going to be great. She adds so much on the field and off the field”.

The inclusion of Tui and Waikato's Terina Te Tamaki are the only changes to the team that secured gold at the Kitakyushu Sevens in Japan last month.

“We've had a good couple of months preparing for the Commonwealth Games and then Japan, what we wanted to do here is get here early and get climatised and ready for the new time zone. The girls are ready to go".

Sitting six points behind Australia in the series, the Black Ferns Sevens need another win if they are to secure the series title again.