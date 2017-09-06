Topic: Tūhoe

Rua Kēnana descendants meet with Māori Development Minister ahead of statutory pardon

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Ngā Toenga o ngā Tamariki a Iharaira Uri o Maungapōhatu Trustees and Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell will meet today ahead of the signing of an agreement to progress a statutory pardon for Ngāi Tūhoe prophet, Rua Kēnana. 

Armed police invaded Maungapōhatu in 1916 to arrest Rua Kēnana.

An exchange of gunfire with police resulted in the death of his two sons and Kēnana was imprisoned for 18 months.

The Crown will apologise to the descendants of Rua Kenana and sign a historic agreement at Maungapōhatu this Saturday to advance a statutory pardon for Kēnana.

Native Affairs covered this story in June, watch their story here:

