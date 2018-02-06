Royal NZ Navy plays significant role in Waitangi Commemorations

The Royal New Zealand Navy continues its traditional involvement in Waitangi Day celebrations.

The Navy is invited annually to attend the day's activities and plays a significant role in the Commemorative ceremonies.

Te Kāea reporter Talisa Kupenga, who was on board the HMNZ, where a 21-Gun Salute took place to observe the 178th anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Waitangi.

Some of the young Māori members onboard ship about the importance of Waitangi for the NAVY.

The crew will leave port tomorrow and its next big trip will be to deliver a restock of supplies to the Department of Conservation at the Kermadecs.