Royal couple receive pounamu and woollen gifts

So far in their New Zealand tour the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received gifts including a taonga made by Māori designer Kiri Nathan and woollen baby clothing from Auckland Council.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says, "As a gift from Auckland, council staff have knitted some beautiful woolen clothing for their future baby and we are also presenting two children's books, A is for Auckland and A is for Aotearoa, to remind them of their visit here.”

Gift from Auckland Council. Source: Auckland Council

Earlier in the week, the Duchess received a pounamu taonga made by renowned Māori designer Kiri Nathan and carved by her husband Jason Nathan.

Kiri Nathan told Rereātea the taonga was squired by Dame Patsy Reddy Governor-General of New Zealand and gifted to Markle.

She says the gift was a pounamu kouma, breastplate representing strength, integrity and authority.

Activities today

Goff says Aucklanders are looking forward to welcoming the royal couple to the city.

"People are impressed by the personal and warm approach of the royal couple and I expect, weather permitting, a good turnout for their walk around the Karanga Plaza and Viaduct area," he says.

As part of their visit in Auckland, the royal couple are set to be entertained at a cultural performance at the Auckland War Memorial Museum this evening.

The reception will be hosted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and will include cultural performances from members of the Pasifika community.

Guests attending will be young people chosen for making a significant contribution to the wellbeing of their communities.

As well as tonight’s performance, the mayor will escort the couple on a walk around the Viaduct at 4pm.

They will also participate in a gumboot throwing contest and meet representatives of the Pillars charity.

The reception at the museum tonight will be their last event in Auckland before heading to Rotorua tomorrow.