Rotorua school implements compulsory Māori language classes

Prime Minister Bill English says he doesn't support compulsory te reo Māori in schools. The PM was in Rotorua today visiting the region including Western Heights Primary School who supports te reo as a compulsory subject.

Principal Brent Griffin says, “Our take on it is it's a must, it's an absolute must it's our responsibility as teachers to upskill ourselves to make that happen.”

All the teachers at this school undertake basic te reo Māori training, which includes Māori customs. Today, they welcomed Prime Minister Bill English to their school. However, he doesn't support compulsory te reo in schools.

The PM told Te Kāea, “I don't think we need to make it compulsory, if only because there is no-where near enough teachers in Māori to be able to deliver compulsory.”

The school's roll is 460. 90% of their students are Māori. Despite the Prime Minister's views on not making Māori compulsory, he believes we have a good educational system in place.

“We have got a pretty good situation at the moment where there are plenty of opportunities for the families and students that want it to be educated in Māori throughout our system.”

It's the first time this decile one school has hosted a New Zealand Prime Minister. Te reo Māori continues to play a huge part in their school and it's something they are very proud of.