Rotorua Māori language parade ends week on a high

The last of the parades celebrating Māori Language Week was held today in Rotorua.

A resilient crowd braved the cold to support the Māori language.

Eraia Kiel of Te Tatau o Te Arawa says, “This was one of our projects three years ago. We are only seeing now the benefits of us working together with the council, who have supported our language and this is a big achievement.”

Today marks the end of Māori Language Week, various parades have taken place around NZ with the first one held in Wellington.

Lana Simmons-Donaldson of Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori says, “This is a start in terms of New Zealanders being able to open the doors of the Māori language, if they do they will discover something very special.”

Stacey Taylor and her family were part of the parade today.

She is a student of 'He Kainga mo te Reo' in Rotorua and has been learning the language since last year.

“There are so many benefits within the language, it's just not about the language but it's a life changing experience.”

The event was run by Te Tatau o Te Arawa with the support of Te Puni Kōkiri and Te Taura Whiri i te reo Māori.

Māori language week is held every year in the month of September.