Rotorua makes New York Times 'starter kit to seeing the world' list

The New York Times has released a list of 52 places described as a “starter kit for seeing the world”.

Rotorua has secured a spot on the list and features at number 45, being the only New Zealand destination to ever make the list.

“It’s fantastic to see the city make the list, reinforcing Rotorua’s international reputation as a world-class destination,” says Destination Rotorua Chief Executive, Michelle Templer.

Tampler says the exposure is phenomenal as the New York Times reaches more than 9 million people, with more than 220,000 followers on social media. She adds that it recognises the hard work that Destination Rotorua, Rotorua Lakes Council and other organisations have all put into making Rotorua what it is today.

The piece mentions the sulphurous geysers and mineral-rich hot springs which “scent“ Rotorua, a hub of Māori culture. It also pays tribute to the Redwood Treewalk nightlights as another example of the region's attractions.

Rotorua Deputy Mayor Dave Donaldson says, “We have a long, proud history of tourism and manaakitanga/hospitality with our strong culture and unique natural environment at the forefront.”

He says Rotorua is a place filled with various attractions for those who like to be active and for those who are not so active as well.

“Rotorua is a place where you can be as active or passive as you like, with waterways, forests, geothermal wonders, spas, a multitude of attractions and activities – that’s why people visit and why we live here.”

Bruce Thomasen, co-founder and director of Redwoods Treewalk says, “It’s great for New Zealand and it is great for Rotorua.”

He also says, “The iconic local beauty of the Redwood forest, just five minutes from town, combined with the award-winning designer Trubridge lights (one of which, Titi, won Gold at last year’s premier design awards, the Best Awards), has proven to be a perfect formula. During the daytime the experience is about nature, at night it becomes magical.”