Rotorua kōhanga closes due to theft of copper pipes

The tamariki of Te Koutu Kōhanga Reo have had to make other arrangements today due to the theft of the copper pipes at the back of their kōhanga reo building.

Wendy Biddle, whānau supporter of the kōhanga says “they are unsure how intense the damage is until the plumber assesses it today”.

The kōhanga reo is situated behind Koutu (Karenga) marae and is the first kōhanga established in the Waiariki region. The primary hapu is Ngāti Karenga of Te Ure o Uenukukōpako and the whare-tipuna is called Tumahaurangi.

Biddle says that they are saddened that this has happened because their tamariki and whānau have had to make other arrangements today.

Police have since been notified and are sending information out to the public.

The kōhanga reo will be closed for today and is looking to re-open tomorrow.