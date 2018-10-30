Topic: Business

Rotorua Indigenous Film Festival opens this week

By Mere McLean
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

International filmmakers and indigenous representatives are to meet this Thursday for the inaugural Rotorua Indigenous Film Festival.

To open the festival, a film honouring pioneering Māori filmmaker Merata Mita. Merata: How Mum Decolonised the Screen, will be shown.

Organiser and Māori filmmaker Mike Jonathan says, “As well as honouring Merata Mita, the Steambox Collective have organised this festival out of a desire to develop indigenous cultural and arts projects throughout New Zealand; adding to the cultural well-being of their community.”

Audiences will also be treated to a special screening of Maui’s Hook, produced by Karen Waaka-Tibble and an opportunity to view The Breaker Upperers, starring: Madeline Sami, James Rolleston and Jackie Van Beek.

Over 18 Māori-led short films will also be screened alongside films from other indigenous people from Canada, Australia, Scandinavia and the Pacific Islands.

The festival will open with a pōwhiri at Tama-te-kapua Marae and runs from the November 1 to 3.

