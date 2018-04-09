Rotorua to get first bilingual road sign

Rotorua will be the first bilingual city with bilingual signage welcoming people. The NZ Transport Agency and Rotorua Lakes Council have now come to an agreement on a proposal by the council for a new sign reading "Haere Mai ki Rotorua".

Rotorua Mayor Steven Chadwick says, “It makes you think about all government departments needing to do more to understand both English and Māori”.

NZ Transport Agency is now looking at regulations concerning road signage.

Currently regulations don't allow for a combined speed limit and welcome sign.

NZTA will now develop and trial a bilingual entrance sign for Rotorua.

“I hope what's good for Rotorua could be good for the rest of the country actually,” says Chadwick.

In October 2016 Rotorua Lakes Council adopted the idea to become a bilingual city.

Rotorua resident Meihana Te Kuia says, “It's only right for this to happen. This is where a large population of Māori live so the language should be displayed.

Ratu Tibble, who also lives in Rotorua is supportive of the idea.

“The world has changed," says Tibble, "There are many people who come here with their own language so why not?”.

NZ Transport Agency says after the development of a new bilingual sign, such signs and speed limits will become a standard option for other councils to adopt.