Rotorua to benefit from proposed child equity programme

Whānau living in the Fordlands community of Rotorua are set to benefit from a proposed child equity programme that will see better access to extra-curricular activities that can have life-changing implications.

The programme, which will be led by the Rotorua Lakes Council, will work with school communities, local iwi, government agencies along with philanthropic and private sector groups to co-design a programme intended to ensure that all local tamariki have access to activities and facilities.

Māori are disproportionately affected by issues relating to poverty and, according to studies, three out of five tamariki living in poverty stay there for life.

Mayor of Rotorua Steve Chadwick says, “We want Rotorua to be a place for everyone but that’s not currently the case for all in our community and we need to address the barriers to full participation that exist for our most vulnerable.”

Sunset Primary, which is situated in the Fordlands area, has agreed to be the first school to work with council to co-design a programme tailored to its students and community.