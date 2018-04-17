Rolling bus strikes in Auckland

Bus drivers are set to take part in early morning rolling strikes between the 17th and 27th of April in response to NZ Bus plans to cut overtime in new worker’s contracts.

Drivers at Swanson, Mt Roskill, Onehunga, Orewa, North Shore, Wiri, Panmure and city depots will take lower level industrial action through striking.

FIRST Union Organiser Graham McKean says it's unfortunate that the morning strikes may affect commuters, but it's a last resort.

"We don't like disrupting services, but we have been in lengthy negotiations with NZ Bus and we simply have no other option so are encouraging commuters to leave home early, or arrange alternative transport."

Upcoming strike dates and locations: