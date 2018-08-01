Roast pork and creamy mushroom pie wins top award

The king of New Zealand pie makers, Patrick Lam from Tauranga, has won his sixth Supreme Pie Award with his Roast Pork and Creamy Mushroom pie.

Lam, of Patrick’s Pies Café and Bakery, also won two gold awards at the Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards last night for the best Bacon and Egg pie and the best Chicken and Vegetable pie.

He also took home three bronze awards for his Mince and Gravy, Steak and Gravy and Vegetarian pies.

Roast Pork and Creamy Mushroom pie. Source: Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards

As part of the prize, Lam won a cheque for $7,500 and $1,000 for each of his three gold awards.

New Zealand Bakels managing director Brent Kersel says in the 22 years of the Bakels New Zealand Pie Awards Patrick has won the most Supreme Awards “and he deserves every single one of them”.

“As the 2018 Supreme Pie Award winner, there’s a lot that I can say about Patrick: dedication, consistency, passion. He has come back year after year and he just keeps on getting better and better.

“He doesn’t do it just to win the awards. If you go into his business you’ll see the amount of people who come into his shop for the quality of his pies.”

Winner Patrick Lam. Source: Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards

Lam’s supreme pie this year went up against 5,491 other pies at judging in Auckland on July 26.

It had to beat 275 other Gourmet Meat category entries through rigorous quality control tests before even being tasted.

The awards were held at Auckland’s Sky City last night.

Winners. Source: Bakels New Zealand Supreme Pie Awards