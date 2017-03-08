Roads closed and properties damaged due to flooding

Flooding in south east Auckland has caused problems and major delays for traffic with road closures and damage to properties in the area.

Auckland Council’s Head of Emergency Operations Aaron Davis says that many properties in the Papakura, Kawakawa Bay, Beachlands and Maraetai areas are directly affected by flooding and local roads may be closed or affected by slips.

“Emergency services will continue to support those directly affected.”

According to the Council 15 houses have been affected by flooding in Kawakawa Bay where slips have also occurred, another in Beachlands has made some roads impassable.

Davis says “Roads are closed due to slips, conditions are messy and slippery, and areas are flooded.

“Attempting to drive through floodwaters can be disastrous for vehicles and requires emergency services to rescue people – we don’t want to see any more of this happening.”

Heavy rain has eased over the morning. Flood waters are expected to slowly recede throughout the day. Further rain is expected later in the week but at much lower intensities.

Kawe Kōrero director and reporter Te Rina Kowhai provided footage of flooding in Mill Road which resulted in cars being diverted with only trucks and four wheel drives being allowed through.