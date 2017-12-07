RnB trio SWV to perform in NZ for the first time

Multi-platinum and Grammy nominated R&B legends SWV will perform in New Zealand for the very first time in celebration of their 25th anniversary, joined by Allure.

The popular group rose to fame in 1992 with the release of their multi-platinum debut album It's About Time, which boasted three of the biggest songs in R&B history, including Right Here, I'm So Into You and Weak.

Singers Cheryl ‘”Coko’’ Clemons, Leanne ‘’Lelee’’ Lyons and Tamara ‘’Taj’’ George, SWV took the music scene by storm in the early ‘90s and to this day, remain one of the R&B genres classic acts.

Just last month the trio was honoured with the prestigious, ‘’Lady of Soul’’ award at the annual Soul Train Music Awards for their continued work in R&B, SWV’s influence on both female and male artists has been a mainstay in contemporary R&B.

In 2011, the ladies were recognised by VH1 in the Top 100 Women in Music list and by Billboard in both their Top 10 R&B Acts of the ‘90s list as well as being the number 2 top selling female group of the ‘90s.

Introduced to a new legion of fans in 2012 with a new album, ‘’I Miss Us’’, it was the launch of their own reality show ‘’SWV Reunited’’ which saw the ladies attract millions of viewers and return to the consciousness of contemporary R&B fans with their most recent album “Still”, released in 2016.

Allure, made up of original members Alia Davis, Lalisha Sanders and Akissa Mendez, signed with Maria Carey’s Crave label in 1997.

Their debut single, ‘’Head Over Heels’’ (featuring Nas) was both a club and chart smash. Their cover of ‘’All Cried Out’’, which featured 112, was a top 10 smash hit in the USA, Australia and New Zealand and became one of the most loved R&B ballads of the era. Allure will be appearing in New Zealand for the first time.

SWV and Allure perform one Auckland show together on February 3 2018.

Tickets are available for purchase through The Ticket Fairy website.