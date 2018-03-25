Topic: Boxing

Rising star eyes pro boxing career

By Taroi Black
  • Northland
  • Auckland

Whetu Heke is a boxer whose dreams of becoming a professional fighter could be in reach.  However, the road to glory comes with sacrifices and risks.

Heke has already endured a nasty back injury.

Heke says, “I want to go pro asap, but I think if I were to take out nationals at an amateur level, or golden gloves, South Island golden gloves and be NZ champion that will give me a ground or a base to stand on".

He's won nine middleweight fights out of ten in the past four years.

However, Heke was taken down by a nasty back injury last year which kept him out of the ring for eleven months.  The setback stirred Heke to make the move to become professional.

“Might as well make some money and get punched in the head," says Heke, "There are a few guys that I've got my eye on- I think they'll give me a bit of a hard time”.

Heke is currently training for the nationals in June.

