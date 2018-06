The number of Māori and Pacific students training to be doctors and dentists has skyrocketed at the University of Otago.

According to the latest New Zealand Medical Journal between 2010 and 2016, there was a 124 percent increase in the number of Māori students in the health programmes.

The data also shows numbers of students from rural areas increased due to the rise has been driven by strategies aimed at increasing engagement with Māori and Pacific communities.