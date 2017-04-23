Ride of Respect for the fallen

RSAs around the country are getting a helping hand from the fundraising efforts of hundreds of motorcyclists taking part in the Ride of Respect.

Nearly 200 riders gathered at the Napier RSA this morning to honour the memory of those who have lost their lives in war.

"I think it's to show respect for all the fallen soldiers," explains motorbike rider Gary Evans "we come every year and it's a great day out to meet all the people we haven't met before."

The money collected goes directly back to the RSA. For this particular ride, it will go towards the poppy fund and veterans who need help.

There is also scope to help with other charity projects on a national level.

"Every year it's voted on where that [money] goes, like last year it went to a veterans home," explains treasurer of the Social NZ Cruizers, Theresa Sands.

It's their way of raising awareness about the needs of the RSA and also supporting the families of those who have died at war or are still currently serving in the military.