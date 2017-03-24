Rhys Warren found guilty

Rhys Warren has been found guilty of shooting at four policemen in Onepū, in the Bay of Plenty last year.

Warren shot at four police officers during the armed siege in March 2016.

He has been found guilty of two counts of attempted murder, three charges of firing at a police officer and one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In the Crown's opening address in Warren's trial at the High Court in Hamilton earlier this month, it was stated that Constable Regan Mauheni, Constable Damian White, Constable Andrew Flinn, and Sergeant Logan Marsh were all allegedly shot by Warren during the 22-hour siege.

Warren will be sentenced on the May 26 in Tauranga.