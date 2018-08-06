Rewa heads for retrial

Convicted rapist Malcolm Rewa has failed in his bid to avoid a retrial for the rape and murder of Susan Burdett.

Burdett's body was found in her Papatoetoe home in 1992. She had been raped and suffered fatal injuries inflicted with a softball bat.

Teina Pora was originally found guilty of Burdett's killing when he was 17 but had his conviction quashed by the Privy Council in 2015.

Pora received compensation and an apology for his wrongful conviction.

The trial will be Rewa's third for the crime after DNA evidence linked him to the scene.

He is currently in jail for offences, including rape, against 25 women.

The retrial is set for February 2019.